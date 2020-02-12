Weather impacting slopes at Montage Mountain

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) – This winter has been filled with twists and turns. We haven’t had much snow or cold weather in Northeast Pennsylvania but there’s still plenty of people on the slopes at Montage Mountain.

“The weather has been a little topsy turvy, warm in the afternoons, cooler at night, but that allows us to make snow, so conditions have been good,” said Jeff Slivinski, Director of Marketing at Montage Mountain.

The warmer weather during the day has actually brought more people to the slopes.

“When it’s warmer out, you don’t have to wear so many layers and you can be comfortable out there and not all bundled up. You just get to go enjoy skiing and snowboarding and having a good time,” Slivinski added.

With temperatures that are in the 30’s and 40’s during the day, the snow is just right for those who like to shred.

“The snow tends to soften up, it makes it really enjoyable and people can enjoy nice turns and gripping into that,” Slivinski told Eyewitness News.

Many skiers are satisfied with the conditions.

Jana Krazoda who lives in Dallas said, “The weather has been really challenging, but it’s still good, not perfect conditions but good.”

Pete Jasko who traveled all the way from South Jersey said, “The weather has been great lately. I know the snow coverage is good. I like the long wide trails at Montage.”

And with the upcoming Presidents’ Day weekend, they anticipate that it will bring even more people to the mountain.

“Presidents’ Day weekend, a lot of people vacation for that. Free to the public, it’s a free torch light parade and fireworks event. So you can come ski all day, grab a lift ticket for that, and enjoy the free show at night,” said Slivinski.