EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation advised drivers of roads closed due to debris in the roadway from the wintry weather.

PennDOT is advising drivers in north central Pennsylvania of the following roads that are closed in the area due to downed trees or utilities.

Lycoming County:

Route 3026 (Beautys Run Road) between Maple Spring Road and Kinley Road in Lycoming Township;

Route 3007 (Pine Run Road) between Lazy Spring Road and Martin Road in Anthony Township;

Route 3009 (Spook Hollow Road) between Route 220 and Martins Road in Piatt Townships;

Route 864 between Railroad Street in Picture Rocks Borough and Laurel Run Road in Wolf Township;

Route 554 between Route 15 (Market Street / Montgomery Pike) in South Williamsport and Elimsport Road in Washington Township;

Route 4001 (Little Pine Creek Road) between Route 44 in Cummings Township and English Run Road in Pine Township.

Northumberland County:

Route 1001 (Musser Lane) between Dugan Road and the Lycoming County line in Delaware Township.

PennDOT officials say they will send periodic updates of the roads when the information is available.

Drivers can check up-to-date road conditions by visiting 511PA or calling 511.