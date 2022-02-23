Weather Alerts: Winter storm watches are in effect for Northeastern PA

EYEWITNESS WEATHER (WBRE/WYOU) — Winter storm watches are in effect for Northeastern PA and the Poconos Thursday night through Friday evening.

After a rather mild week, our next storm system will bring wintry weather to Northeastern and Central PA for the end of the workweek.

On Thursday throughout the day, it will be quiet and cloudy. Thursday evening will bring a period of snow development into the overnight hours.

A changeover to a wintry mix will occur by Friday morning, with some locations in the Northern Tier still dealing with snow.





The Northern Tier near the Endless Mountains have the best opportunity for several inches of snow. While there will still be a few inches farther south, mixing will cut down on some totals.

Regardless of snow or ice, travel impacts are likely for Friday’s morning commute. The storm will depart and precipitation will taper off through the afternoon.

You can stay current on all the latest weather alerts and track the storm using the Eyewitness Interactive Radar