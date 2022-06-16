EYEWITNESS WEATHER (WBRE/WYOU) — Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania are under a tornado watch from 5:00 p.m. until 11:00 p.m. Thursday.





At times storms may produce heavy rainfall and gusty winds. Some areas will get a break from the first round of showers and thunderstorms before more develop by late afternoon and evening.

The second round will have the potential to become strong to severe, depending on the amount of instability in the atmosphere.





If there is more sunshine, then there will be more instability. The main threats will be damaging winds, hail, and heavy rainfall.

There is a lower, secondary threat of an isolated tornado. However, if cloud cover is stubborn, the severe threat will be slightly lower.

You can stay current on all the latest weather alerts and track the storm using the Eyewitness Interactive Radar.