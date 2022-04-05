DELAWARE WATER GAP, MONROE COUNTY (WRBE/WYOU) — April is Sexual Assault Awareness Month, and one Monroe County organization is doing its part to educate and prevent sexual violence.

In the Women’s Resources of Monroe County, the color teal is worn by many for the National Sexual Violence Resource Center’s ‘Wear Teal – Day of Action.’

The event is held in honor of Sexual Assault Awareness Month, this year’s campaign will be highlighting the obstacles of violence and online activity.

“These last two years of covid has really highlighted how the virtual space can be a hub of dangers sometimes for adults and children,” said Lauren Peterson, Executive Director, Women’s Resources of Monroe County.

The center in Delaware Water Gap has provided free services to the community for more than 40 years. Opening its door to those seeking counseling and advocates as well as offering a 24/7 confidential hotline.

“This is happening, it does happen more often than we probably know, and we need to work together to support survivors and make sure that no one else is hurt or traumatized by sexual abuse,” Peterson stated.









Peterson told Eyewitness News harassment and cyberbullying have become far too common online and building safe spaces online, such as reporting harmful content, can promote healthy habits.

“When you’re not seeing people in-person, face-to-face, live, it’s really easy to hide what happens and hide the realities that are going on behind the camera or behind the computer screen,” said Peterson.

“A way to support the Women’s Resources of Monroe County is to stop by Echo, it’s a gently used women’s clothing store, here on Ann Street, 100 percent of the profits go directly towards the center,” Peterson said.

Next week the Women’s Resources of Monroe County is taking part in the nationwide ‘Take Back the Night March.’ The event will be open to the public in East Stroudsburg.