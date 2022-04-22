WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — WCLH, the Wilkes University college radio station is marking a half-century on the air Friday.

Eyewitness News I-Team reporter Andy Mehalshick returned to his alma mater where he served as news director to help them mark the event.

WCLH went on the air in 1971. 90.7 features a wide variety of music and specialty programming.

Andy says his first broadcasting experience took place on WCLH which helped launch his 40-year broadcast career.

Andy spoke with Lindsey Scorey about his memories of WCLH and offered advice to aspiring broadcasters.

According to their website, WCLH is an independent, specialty programming station operated by Wilkes University students, faculty, and staff.

During Andy’s discussion about journalism and breaking news, the podcast recording was cut short as reports surfaced of an armed man just a few blocks away near the campus of King’s College. The messages started coming in at around 54 minutes into the recording.

Here’s looking forward to the next 50 years of broadcasting.