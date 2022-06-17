EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU)— Friday was our parent company Nexstar’s founder’s day and our company is celebrating by giving back to the community.

Members of the Eyewitness News team were busy at the Harry and Jeanette Weinberg Northeast Regional Food Bank on Friday.

Employees were volunteering by packing boxes of food and we tip our hat to the staff there, it isn’t easy work and they do it every day helping to alleviate hunger and promote proper nutrition.

It is a way to give back to our community.

“We are a local service business we serve our local communities content and advertisers to sell things so the best thing we can do is to give back to our communities as a thank you for how they how make and build our companies,” explained Perry Sook, the founder of Nexstar.

Nexstar employees across the nation, and here at home, fanned out in a number of volunteer efforts, just the same as we did here at Eyewitness News

A team will be out at the food bank again tomorrow.