(WBRE/WYOU)— Nexstar Media Group, Inc. and DIRECTV have come to an agreement to temporarily return WBRE to DIRECTV customers.

Sunday morning, Nexstar and DIRECTV officials released the following joint statement on 28’s temporary return to DIRECTV services while they work on completing a long-term agreement.

In recognition and appreciation of the continued patience of DIRECTV customers and Nexstar viewers, the companies have agreed to temporarily return the signals of the Nexstar-owned television stations and national cable news network NewsNation to DIRECTV, DIRECTV STREAM, and U-verse while we both work to complete the terms of an agreement. Nexstar and DIRECTV joint statement

For those with DIRECTV, Sunday night football should be available to you starting tonight.

While WBRE will return with our local news and all of our other typical programming, discussions regarding WYOU are still ongoing.