WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Wilkes-Barre Police Department is looking to identify the man they say was involved in an incident that occurred on Saturday at 1:45 a.m. on the dirt road behind Brookside Street in Wilkes-Barre.

Anyone with information on the individual possibly involved with the incident should contact the Wilkes-Barre Police Department Facebook page or call Officer Cope at (570) 208-6773.