WILKES-BARRE TWP., LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — ASM Global announced Friday a three-year partnership that gives Wallenpaupack Brewing Company (WBC) the naming rights to the East Gate concession stand adjacent to Section 108 in the Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza in Wilkes-Barre Township

The newly rebranded beer stand will feature eight unique draft selections of WBC beers including the year-round “Paupack.”

Selections at the concession stand will include WBC’s Cream Ale, Largemouth Hazy IPA, Hawley Hefeweizen, seasonal favorites, series releases, and an arena-exclusive Coffee Porter called “Up For A Cup.”

“With such a variety of our beer on tap, we aim to give craft beer enthusiasts at the arena a vast representation of both the quality and diversity in styles that we pride ourselves on at our brewpub as well as in our self-distribution footprint. This includes our “Up For A Cup Coffee Porter,” a beer that was created especially for this partnership and will only be available at Mohegan Sun Arena at the Casey Plaza and our brewpub,” said WBC’s Director of Business Development, Brad Beneski.

“We are committed to providing our guests with a diverse menu featuring local flavors and bringing the menus of some hometown establishments to our audience that stretches beyond the Wyoming Valley. As we begin our 25th event season, we are thrilled to partner with Wallenpaupack Brewing Company to provide their diverse lineup of locally crafted beers to our customers year-round,” stated Stephen Poremba, General Manager of the ASM Global managed Mohegan Sun Arena.

The partnership with Wallenpaupack Brewing Company and Mohegan Sun Arena will last until 2026 and it adds to a recent focus on local businesses that have also been added to the arena’s concessions including Empanada King, Revello’s Old Forge Pizza, Boozy B’s, and Malacari’s Ice Cream & Wine.

WBC just wrapped up year one of their four-year partnership with PNC Field and the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders, which shows a trend of local products being available at performing arts and sporting venues.

“From the entire home slate of Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins home games to the ever-growing schedule of concerts and other unique performances that are on the calendar, we are privileged to have our beers be part of these events and help add some local flavor to the global talent that will be entertaining our community. We are beyond thrilled and energized to make this partnership special for years to come,” added Beneski.

Wallenpaupack Brewing Company and the Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza remind everyone to please drink responsibly.