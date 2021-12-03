WBASD officials and parents speak out about threat traced to another state

LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Wilkes-Barre Area School District officials say they are investigating a threat made against the district that resulted in the canceling of in-person classes on Friday.







School officials say the threat was made late Thursday night, the nature of the threat is not being released.







The threat was traced to a location out of state, according to officials at the school. Law enforcement agencies have been contacted and are investigating the situation.

