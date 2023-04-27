WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — It was a wet way to raise money for a great cause Thursday. Students at the Wilkes-Barre Area High School held their Polar Pop Plunge Pep Rally, with some teachers paying the price when water balloons were busted over their heads.

It was a fun way for the students to raise money for the Special Olympics, and to be recognized as a unified track team.

That’s a team with all students, including kids with special needs.

“So, the pep rally is part of that we have to do a fundraiser to be considered a unified team and we are doing fundraising for the Special Olympics. Our school came together and donated $2200 dollars so far,” said Mrs. KarynEvanko Bevan, A Positive Behavior Coordinator.

They are looking to raise even more money in the coming weeks, through dress-down days and community support.

The school hopes to expand the program and increase the number of kids on the team in the future.