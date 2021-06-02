Ways to cool off in Lackawanna County this summer

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Tuesday, June 1 marked the start of meteorological summer and what is better to beat the heat over the next three months than cooling off without having to drive too far.

Lackawanna County Parks offer free use of the lakes from 7 a.m. until dusk. Lakes now open include: Covington, Merli-Sarnoski, and Aylesworth.

Covington Park

Kids and adults are able to swim, or you can spend the day by fishing or by getting exercise on a jog, hike or bike.

Besides the swimming areas, along with the other three areas, McDade Park is also open and accepting reservations for gatherings at the respective pavilions. Unfortunately, the pool will not be open at this time due to safety issues.

The Lackawanna County Coal Mine Tour, which is a cool 53 degrees underground all year round, is offering tours Friday-Monday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The last excursion begins at 2:45 p.m.

The mine welcomes all ages of people and provides handicapped accessibility.

For reservations or questions, contact the parks’ office at 570-963-6764.