Wayne Memorial Hospital to begin allowing visitors

HONESDALE, WAYNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Wayne Memorial Hospital will be allowing visitors into the hospital again, officials announced Monday.

Hospital officials say after approximately three months of not allowing patient’s visitors, it is returning to its policy of last summer, now permitting one healthy and designated visitor in most units.

Patients will designate their visitors and visitors must comply with health guidelines such as wearing a face mask and agreeing to remain in a patient’s room and not visit other areas of the hospital.

Two people are allowed to visit end-of-life patients, that are non-COVID patients, and two parents are permitted in infant/pediatric units.

Visiting hours will be restricted to 9 a.m. through 6 p.m.

The hospital’s full updated visitor policy can be found at the hospital’s website.