Wayne Memorial Community Health Centers now offer all COVID vaccine boosters in Honesdale

HONESDALE, WAYNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Wayne Memorial Community Health Centers (WMCHC) announced Tuesday, they are now offering the Moderna vaccine booster shots, in addition to the Pfizer-BioNTech at all of their COVID clinics. The Johnson & Johnson booster shot is only available at the Hamlin Family Health Center in Lake Ariel, for the time being.

“An increase in demand locally was anticipated when the CDC authorized boosters for individuals who received either Moderna or J&J as their original series,” said Frederick Jackson, Executive Director, WMCHC. “We are expanding vaccine access so all those meeting eligibility requirements can get it.”

According to a press release, The WMCHC presently holds public clinics on the first, second and fourth Wednesday of the month at the Stourbridge Profession Complex, 600 Maple Avenue, Honesdale. The clinics are open from 8:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. There is also one clinic at Stourbridge scheduled for Saturday, November 6.

On the third Wednesday of the month, the clinic is held from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at the Pike Training Center, 135 Pike County Boulevard, Lords Valley, PA, 18428, the release reads.

As stated in the release, to visit WMCHC’s public clinics, appointments must be made online at www.wmchc.net and click schedule a COVID vaccine. Others may also call 570-253-8197 for help scheduling an appointment.

Jackson said he encourages patients to utilize the public clinics, but all nine of WMCHC’s primary care offices also have vaccine appointments built into the schedules. So, any patients who want to receive a COVID vaccine and booster, but would prefer a WMCHC’s office should call their health center directly for an appointment.

In accordance with the release, in order to receive a booster shot, patients had to have the primary series of any of the three FDA-approved COVID-19 vaccines, either two shots of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, or one shot of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Those who have received the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines should wait six months after their second dose to get a booster shot. For those who received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, a booster shot is recommended as soon as two months after their initial vaccination.

“The CDC has approved mix-and-match of vaccines,” said James Cruse, MD, Medical Director of WMCHC. “This means individuals may choose which vaccine they’d like as a booster regardless of what they received as their initial series.”