Wayne County police charge man with sending nude images of woman over Facebook

HONESDALE, WAYNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — An arrest warrant has been issued for a man in Wayne County after the district attorney says he harassed a woman and sent nude pictures of her over Facebook Messenger.

Wayne County District Attorney A.G. Howell announced Friday an arrest warrant was issued for 35-year-old Sean Joseph Healy, address unknown, for harassment and unlawful dissemination of intimate images.

According to court papers, Healy is accused of sending nude photographs of the victim to at least one person over Facebook Messenger along with harassing her by phone.

Anyone with information on Healy`s whereabouts is asked to contact Detective McMorrow at (570) 253-4912.