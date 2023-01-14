PELKOSENNIEMI, FINLAND (WBRE/WYOU) — A Wayne county native is bringing home the medals. 32-year-old Mike Minor won two medals at the World Para Snowboard World Cup in Finland.

The para-athlete is taking home both a bronze and silver in snowboarder cross-race events.

Minor is training for the 2026 winter Paralympics which he has competed in twice before winning a gold and a bronze in 2018.

He also competes in adaptive skateboarding events in which he’s won various medals. Following the award ceremony in Finland, Minor’s mother says he’s heading straight over to Spain first thing in the morning.

Minor is a graduate of Western Wayne High School in Lake Ariel. He currently lives in Colorado.