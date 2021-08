HONESDALE, WAYNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Gouldsboro man has been sentenced after being arrested for drug possession, the Wayne County District Attorney announced.

Allen Bentler, 40, was sentenced to two to 18 months at the Wayne County Correctional Facility. He was charged in May for possessing nearly 400 bags of heroin, police say.

Bentler was also ordered to pay a mandatory minimum fine of $200.