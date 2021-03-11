Wayne County man sentenced for attempted homicide during 2019 home invasion

BROWNDALE, WAYNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — A Wayne County man, 30-year-old Jesse Skates of Waymart, has been sentenced for charges related to a violent home invasion where police say he broke into a home and shot a person inside.

Skates was sentenced to 8 to 20 years in prison for attempted criminal homicide, a first-degree felony.

Police say he entered through a window around 1:40 in the morning on December 4, 2019 and the tenant of the home, Natalie Crum, saw Skates entering the home with a .22 caliber rifle and ran to a bedroom to alert her companion Robert Beard. Police say Skates followed her and began arguing, before shooting Beard in the face.

They all began to fight, breaking the gun in the process. Skates brandished a knife and cut Beard in the face before biting him, then fleeing. He was found nearby and arrested after a short pursuit.