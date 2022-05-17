HONESDALE, WAYNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)– A Wayne County man entered a no-contest plea for the sexual assault charges involving three minors, all under the age of 12 or younger at the time of the crimes.

According to a release from the Wayne County District Attorney, on Monday, 24-year-old Joseph Christopher Krombel admitted he has no defense to contest the charges of aggravated indecent assault of a child and corruption of minors.

Prior to the start of the trial, the release states that Krombel said he would not contest to charges that the molestation of three minor children that occurred sometime between the dates of January 1, 2017, and August 2020.

The release states that the children came forward about Krombel’s assault following his removal from the residence on another matter.

The Pennsylvania Sexual Offenders Assessment Board will evaluate Krombel following his sentencing, which is set for August 18, to determine whether or not he meets the legal criteria to be classified as a “Sexually Violent Predator.”

Krombel faces up to 45 years in prison.