Wayne County man nominated for a Grammy

WAYNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — A Wayne County man is nominated for a Grammy award this year in the Best Choral Performance category.

Benedict Sheehan, a South Canaan resident and director of music at St. Tikhon’s Orthodox Seminary and Monastery, is a 2021 Grammy nominee.

“When you’re a Grammy nominee they send you a nominee gift box, program for the awards, and it also has this very beautiful nominee medallion,” said Sheehan, Kastalsky Requiem Chorus Master.

Sheehan and his Saint Tikhon Choir joined three other groups and an 80 piece orchestra to recreate the 1917 work of Russian composer Alexander Kastalsky.

Requiem For Fallen Brothers is a composition in honor of those who made the ultimate sacrifice in World War I. The recording took place at the National Cathedral in Washington D.C. in 2018.

“It commemorates all the Allies of the first World War. And it draws from all the religious traditions of all the Allies into this just beautiful ecumenical commemoration,” said Sheehan.

He tells Eyewitness News he credits his late grandmother with igniting his interest in classical music when she gave him a cassette when he was a teenager.

“She did, I have to say, you know, this is something I owe to her. It’s like we don’t know… We don’t know what impact we have on other people, but it is pretty awesome.”

The local composer and conductor’s latest release features his work with the choir of Saint Tikhon.

The extended Grammy coverage begins Sunday afternoon online. Sheehan, his wife Talia and his seven daughters say they will eagerly be watching.

The winner for Best Choral Performance will be announced in the Grammy’s online portion, before the broadcast on Sunday March 14, on WYOU 22 from 8 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.