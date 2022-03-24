WAYNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Wayne County man has been found guilty of criminal homicide for a murder that took place in 2018.

According to police Cole Francis Dufton has been found guilty of criminal homicide for the 2018 shooting death of Suzette Bullis, 51.

According to the original criminal complaint, Dufton had been seen by a neighbor fighting with Bullis a few weeks before the shooting. State Troops say he was screaming about being ‘shorted $1,500,’ and was demanding his money back.

A witness to all of this said that before leaving Bullis’ home Dufton pulled out a handgun and said he was going to kill the guy that stiffed him.

Alexa Sampson, Dufton’s girlfriend, was interviewed the day after the shooting. Sampson said she and Dufton were shopping in New York City, and when they returned he told her he needed to go to Bullis’ house to talk to her about something and then returned about a half-hour later.

Police say Bullis was found in her home on Como Road in Preston Township, with a gunshot wound to her head on December 18, 2018.

Dufton has been found guilty of Bullis’ murder. However, there is no date set for sentencing yet.

