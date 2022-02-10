Wayne County man facing multiple assault charges

DAMASCUS TOWNSHIP, WAYNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Wayne County man is facing multiple charges after police say he raped and falsely imrpsioned a woman.

According to police, a woman went to visit Brandon Gries, 27, in November of 2021 at his house in the 20 block of Plank Road in Damascus Towmship. The victim told police that she went to discuss personal business and she said when she arrived Gries took and went through her phone.

Gries then requested that they go in the bedroom to “talk.” The woman said that when Gries entered the bedroom he threw her onto the bed and told her he was “gonna rape her.”

Gries, according to police, removed the victims clothes while the victim told him she didn’t want to do this. He proceeded and forced the victim to preform a lewd act on him, police say.

After Gries got off of the victim, she said she was able to get away. According to the victim, Gries chased her while she was driving and tired to cut her off and block her from leaving. While driving, the victim called police and alerted them that she was on her way to speak with an officer.

Gries is facing 7 charges related to indecent assault, including aggravated indecent assault and false imprisonment.