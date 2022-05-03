BEACH LAKE, WAYNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Beach Lake man is facing indecent exposure charges after Wayne County District Attorney A.G. Howell says, he showed his genitals to an underage girl.

According to the DA, 74-year-old Lawrence Geer babysat a young girl and showed her his genitals on at least two occasions between September 2018 and September 2020.

The DA says the investigation was sparked when the victim told a guidance counselor about one of the incidents and the guidance counselor told police.

Geer is charged with corruption of minors and indecent exposure. He was able to post $50,000 unsecured bail.