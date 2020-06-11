Wayne County man faces drug charges after police find pot plants

PRESTON TOWNSHIP, WAYNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) A Wayne County man has been arrested after police say they found him growing pot in his garage while looking for stolen weapons.

On Thursday, police released information stating that 51-year-old Michael Lowell Crandall was charged for having multiple marijuana plants and drug paraphernalia in his possession.

On the morning of May 29, police were investigating information they received about stolen firearms that may have been in a vehicle in Crandall’s driveway on Creamton Drive when they smelled an odor of marijuana coming from inside the garage.

Police say they were able to identify live marijuana plants sitting on a platform near the ceiling of the garage from the windows.

Later that day, they obtained a search warrant to investigate the garage, where they found 11 plants, 19 jars of marijuana, and other paraphernalia containing drug residue.

Crandall has been charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and other drug related charges.