Wayne County man charged after police found 390 bags of heroin in his vehicle

WAYNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — A Gouldsboro man faces drug charges after he was found possessing nearly 400 bags of heroin, police say.

Police say that when Allen Bentler, 40, made a turn onto Squaw Trail without using a turn signal, a Lehigh Township police officer initiated a traffic stop.

Officers say Bentler had an active arrest warrant out of Bucks County and was taken into custody based off the active warrant.

Bentler’s vehicle was impounded where police say they found drugs and several paraphernalia items. According to the Wayne County District Attorney’s Office, 390 bags of heroin, crystal methamphetamine, empty syringes, a spoon with drug residue, a scale and other items of paraphernalia were seized from the vehicle.

Bentler was arraigned and is being held on $50,000 bail. He is scheduled to appear in court on May 26.