Police: Wayne County man arrested after falling for undercover sting

UNIONDALE, WAYNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — While undercover, police successfully apprehended a man who believed he was inappropriate contact with a minor.

Police say that in April of this year while using an account believed to be that of a 13-year-old girl they were contacted by 48-year-old James Burrows.

Burrows had asked how old the female was and then remarked that he was “old enough to be her father”, he made no attempt to stop talking to her, according to police.

According to law enforcement, Burrow used a social networking app “MEWE” to send the “girl” inappropriate pictures.

Police say that Burrows had asked for inappropriate pictures of the “girl”. Burrow repeated to ask for pictures and even sent her videos of himself urinating and performing lewd acts, according to paperwork.

Upon further investigation, police found that Burrows was previously charged with corruption of a minor in 2014 and he is also suspected of contacting another account posing as a teenage girl.

Burrows is currently charged with corruption of minors, criminal use of a communication facility and unlawful contact with a minor.