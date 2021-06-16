Wayne County home a total loss after fire

STERLING TOWNSHIP, WAYNE COUNTY (WBRE 28/WYOU 22 EYEWITNESS NEWS) — Fire crews in Wayne County worked to put out a house fire on Spring Hill Road Wednesday afternoon.

The home is a total loss. The call came in for the fire around 1 p.m. Wednesday. Madison, Moscow, Jefferson, Elmhurst, Covington, Hamilton and Lake Ariel departments responded. It took crews about an hour to put out.

Crews currently have Spring Hill Road closed between Bortree Road and South Barnes Road.

There was no one home at the time of the fire. There is no word yet on the cause. The State Police Fire Marshal is investigating.