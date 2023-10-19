HONESDALE, WAYNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Students at one Wayne County high school are learning how to make important and tough life decisions while inside the classroom.

It looked like a normal day outside of Honesdale High School on Thursday, but inside, 90 students were thrown into the real world.

It’s the first-ever ‘reality fair’ where students were assigned a career and tasked with making important life decisions.

Michael Rosar, math teacher at Honesdale High School, said “They’ll be given a budget, a credit score, and a past history of loans. All of these things that they haven’t decided on and then from there they’re going to walk through different life stations.”

Some station topics include housing, transportation, and even childcare costs.

Partnered with the Dime Bank, school officials say this program is a great opportunity to help improve students’ financial literacy.

“Just some awareness of the many puzzle pieces that go into their future planning and how decisions are interrelated and can affect downstream consequences,” said business & math teacher Courtney Krajkovich.

More than 30 community volunteers walked students through their temporary reality.. Dealing with all the fun and sometimes ‘not so fun’ unexpected life obstacles.

Hoping to open the eyes of students to real-world challenges, officials tell 28/22 News they plan to make the program an annual event.

Principal Peter Jordan says, “There’s only so much you can do in a classroom to prepare for that and this was one of those out-of-the-box ideas that really will put our kids in shoes that they’re going to be in sooner rather than later.”

At the end of the reality fair, students reflected on their life decisions to see how it affected their overall financial picture.