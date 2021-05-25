Wayne County Fair returns for 159th year

HONESDALE, WAYNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — The 159th Wayne County Fair is back on after a one-year hiatus due to COVID, fair officials announced Tuesday.

The fairgrounds will open for nine days beginning Friday, August 6 through Saturday August 14.

Fair officials say it will feature longtime favorites such as $10 wrist bands, tractor pulls, live music and fireworks.

The Wayne County Fair has a huge midway with more than 20 rides including a section for younger kids.

Information on the entertainment and a schedule of events can be found at the fair’s website.

