Wayne County fair officially canceled

HONESDALE, WAYNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) The Wayne County Fair has officially been canceled, adding another temporary break in the 150 year tradition.

Fair officials say the event would not be able to comply with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s restrictions prohibiting gatherings of more than 250 people.

The fair had only been canceled two other times, once in the late 1880s and another time in 1942. Officials say they’re also looking forward to their future return.

“We’ll bounce back, bigger and better next year,” Roger Dirlam, President of the Wayne County Agricultural Society said. “I mean, we’ve been around so long that we got some resources that we’ll keep this thing going. Don’t worry.”

The fair was scheduled for the second week of August.