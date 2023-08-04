HONESDALE, WAYNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — It was an exciting day for families in Wayne County hundreds turning out for the annual county fair.

The fun has not slowed down since the gates opened at noon.

Friday marks the 162 years that this county fair has been going on. With over two dozen rides to choose from they’ve added three more to the lineup this year.

“I had a lot of fun on the Ferris Wheel and I’m excited to eat fried Oreos. It’s just like nice to get away from camp on her days off and just like see new things,” said Olivia Pollack from New Jersey.

“The Wayne County Fair is like just like the most famous day off trip so it’s like fun being able to go on it now and I’m about to get some funnel cake,” says Alex Wilks from Virgina.

The Wayne County Fair kicked off this milestone year with so much to offer from food crafts and of course the rides.

“The way it kept jerking me back-and-forth like as soon as I was ready to not get jerked again, I’m getting jerked again. Yeah, I feel like I was like kind of boneless for a minute it was kind of weird,” added Yanna Wdley from the Poconos.

“My favorite part about the ride is when it kept knocking us around and it was really fun, and I would recommend coming here,” continued Taylor Campo from the Poconos.

One girl says even though she bumped her head a few times, that was the best part.

“What i can say about the ride is it was really fun but when it was jerking me, I kind of hit my head on the back so that was fun,” said Kaiyah Barr from the Poconos.

For most people attending this is just a fun time but to the locals it means a lot more.

“Now we’re doing close to 100,000 people for nine days. you know, it rejuvenates the economy around Honesdale they come in and they buy local. it’s a great thing for the community, ” explained Roger Dirlan the President of Wayne County Fair.

The fair will continue till August 9.