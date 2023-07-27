HONESDALE, WAYNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Wayne County Fair kicks off next week on Friday, August 4, and will continue through Saturday, August 12 at the Wayne County Fairgrounds off Route 191 North in Honesdale.

The nine-day fair will be packed full of shows, thrills, rides, games, food, and farming, also the Midway opens daily at 12:00 p.m. and will stay open until 11:00 p.m.

The barns on the northern end will hold one of the fair’s biggest attractions: the animals. Visitors will find the Wayne County 4H kids displaying their sheep, cows, pigs, goats, rabbits, and horses for competition.

On the last day of the fair, the 4H and FFA will hold their livestock sale at 10:00 a.m. in the arena.

The paved Midway includes 26 thrill rides and a separate kiddie land on the south end which holds rides for smaller children. The price of admission for everyone is $12 per person, including all the rides, all day long.

The Wayne County Fair Board works all year to plan the fair’s daily entertainment schedule. The live entertainment will include a mix of thrill shows, harness racing, fireworks, the demolition derby, a monster truck show, truck pulls, and live music shows in the grandstand with national cover bands.

There’s also daily strolling entertainment throughout the fairway as fairgoers can find racing pigs, jugglers, magicians, a T-Rex dinosaur show, chainsaw carving, and much more throughout the midway.

Most entertainment is included in the price of admission with only the demolition derbies and the monster trucks charging an entry fee for each show.

Half-price admission is offered on Friday, August 4, and Wednesday, August 9 to those 62 years of age and over as well as for active military personnel and veterans.

The 161 Wayne County Fair is a family tradition where farm meets food and fun. For more information on entertainment and the full schedule of events, visit their website.