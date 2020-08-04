Wayne County Emergency Management Agency monitoring local impact from Isaias

HONESDALE, WAYNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — The Wayne County Emergency Management Agency (EMA) is monitoring Tropical Storm Isaias as it moves through the region, causing heavy rainfall.

In Honesdale, EMA Director Steve Price says there have been no reports of damage yet however he believed poor drainage areas may contribute to issues later Tuesday. The Lackawaxen River is not expected to flood.





