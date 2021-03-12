Wayne County earns two historical markers, honoring a war general and famous songwriter

HONESDALE, WAYNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — There are nearly 2,300 historical markers across the Keystone State and a historic town in Wayne County has just been approved for two new ones.

There is a lot of hometown pride in Wayne County. General Lyman Louis Lemnitzer, who grew up on West Street, was a Honesdale native who had a storied military career.

Lemnitzer was appointed as chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. A Honesdale High School Graduate in the class of 1917, he also served during world war II and the Korean War. The late general is about to be immortalized with a Pennsylvania historical marker.

“General Lemnitzer, a hometown boy who honored this town wherever he went, all over the world,” said Paula Roos from the General Lemnitzer Marker Committee.

Dick Smith is also a Honesdale High School graduate. He penned the song that has been covered by artists from all genres. Smith passed away at age 34 and never was able to enjoy the song’s success.

The State Historical Commission has also approved a ‘Winter Wonderland’ marker.

“The marker is a physical reminder of how inspirational Central Park was to the writing of this song. It’s truly one of the greatest holiday songs ever written,” said Lisa Burns with the Greater Honesdale Partnership and Winter Wonderland Committee

A general and a classic song, Honesdale never forgets those who brought notoriety to their corner of Pennsylvania.

“That is recognized, to being the great man that he was,” said Roos.

“For people who really do love history, they come, and they check out these markers. They do tours all across the state,” said Burns.

There is no timeline on when the markers will be established.