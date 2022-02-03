Wayne County ‘dangerous fugitive’ turns himself in

GOULDSBORO, WAYNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A ‘dangerous fugitive’ from Wayne County has turned himself in to authorities on multiple charges after the District Attorney declared him wanted in January.

According to Wayne County District Attorney, A.G. Howell, Christopher Clark, 49, of Gouldsboro was wanted on an arrest warrant for charges including felony aggravated assault, simple assault and recklessly endangering another person.

The affidavit states, the charges stem from an incident that occurred on Sunday, January 23, where police say Clark assaulted a 60-year-old male, beating him unconscious. The victim suffered numerous facial fractures and a brain bleed due to the assault.

Police say as they went to Clark’s home to arrest him, he was not there, but spoke to him on the phone and told him about the warrant for his arrest. Investigators advised Clark that turning himself in would be in his best interest, but he refused.

According to law enforcement, on February 2 Clark did turn himself in to Lehigh Township Police Officers.

Clark was taken into custody and sent to the Wayne County Correction Facility on $100K bail.