Wayne County business destroyed by after-hours fire

CLINTON TOWNSHIP, WAYNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) A fire that broke out Thursday night at a lumber company in Wayne county was still smoking Friday morning.

Aldenville Log and Lumber is destroyed after a fire that started around 5:30 Thursday night.

Fire crews from 3 different counties (Wayne, Lackawanna and Susquehanna) all came out to fight the blaze. They were here for hours leaving around 2:30 this morning. That building and business is now destroyed.

The owner declined to appear on camera but shared some information. He says he owned the business for 16 years and the store was closed at the time of the fire.

He claims it was not suspicious and says he’s thankful for the hundreds of firefighters and the Salvation Army that came to help in his time of need.

No crews are still remained on the scene but the building was still smoking in spots Friday morning. We’ll continue to bring you latest on the fire as we get information.