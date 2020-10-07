Wayne County Bureau of Elections announces changes to polling locations

HONESDALE, WAYNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — The Wayne County Bureau of Elections announced changes to the county’s in-person polling places for the November 3 general election.

According to the bureau, voters in Damascus 2 will cast their vote at the Calkins Baptist Church (527 Calkins Road, Milanville). This polling place had previously been located at the Labor Grange Hall. Officials say they expect this change to be long-term.

For voters in Dyberry Township, ballots will be cast at Bethany United Methodist Church (3 Court Street, Bethany). This location has been temporarily moved from the Bethany Village Assisted Living Facility.

The Mount Pleasant Municipal Building (128 Pleasant View, Pleasant Mount) will host voters from Mount Pleasant Township. This change is from the Pleasant Mount Public Library, and will remain in effect until change is needed.

All other polling places in the county will be open on election day. To find your polling place click here.

For voters who plan on voting absentee or by mail-in ballot, the last day to register, change address or party affiliation is October 19. The last day to request an absentee or mail-in ballot is October 27. Visit the Votes PA website for details on requesting and absentee or mail-in ballot.