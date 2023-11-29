WILKES-BARRE TWP., LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Formal plans have been submitted to build a new Wawa on Route 309 in Wilkes-Barre Township.

Our media partners at the Times Leader spoke with Thomas Zedolik, Wilkes-Barre Township zoning officer, who said drawings have been submitted for an Aldi store that will take up part of the former Kmart building in the same plaza. Zedolik mentioned that Wawa is planning on building on a section of the plaza’s property.

Wawa announced in late September that it was coming to the former Blackman Plaza, which Kmart left vacant in 2020.

Zedolik told the Times Leader he received drawings from Wawa for a new convenience store/gas station to be built adjacent to the McDonald’s restaurant in the plaza.

According to Zedolik, there is no timeline set as to when construction would begin, but he did say he expects work to begin soon.