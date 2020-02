WATSONTOWN, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) A Watsontown man was arrested Wednesday after police say he made threats against a member of their department.

According to the release, 64-year-old Dennis Beachel called the Watsontown Police Department around 3:15pm Wednesday.

They say he made threats against an officer who had previously arrested him.

Beachel was then arrested at his home and brought to Northumberland County Jail pending arraignment.