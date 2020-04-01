Watsontown man arrested following domestic dispute

WATSONTOWN, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) A Watsontown man was arrested Tuesday after police say he strangled a person and resisted arrest.

According to the press release, police were called to a residence along East 8th Street in the borough around 11:30am Tuesday for a report of a domestic dispute.

When they arrived, the victim claimed 24-year-old Brian S. Lebarron assaulted, strangled and threatened to kill them.

Police say when they tried to arrest Lebarron he resisted and they were forced to taze him.

Lebarron was taken to the Northumberland County Jail where he is awaiting arraignment.