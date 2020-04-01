Coronavirus Response

Coronavirus by the numbers

School Closures

PA Department of Health Latest

COVID-19 County Response

Watsontown man arrested following domestic dispute

News
Posted: / Updated:

WATSONTOWN, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) A Watsontown man was arrested Tuesday after police say he strangled a person and resisted arrest.

According to the press release, police were called to a residence along East 8th Street in the borough around 11:30am Tuesday for a report of a domestic dispute.

When they arrived, the victim claimed 24-year-old Brian S. Lebarron assaulted, strangled and threatened to kill them.

Police say when they tried to arrest Lebarron he resisted and they were forced to taze him.

Lebarron was taken to the Northumberland County Jail where he is awaiting arraignment.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Community Calendar

Your Photos