Water truck crash causes road closure in Susquehanna County

NEW MILFORD, SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Route 706 in New Milford is closed as crews work to remove a truck that went down an embankment.

It happened just after 3:30 p.m. Tuesday. Officials at the scene tell Eyewitness News a truck driver hauling a tanker of water got too close to the edge of the road coming around a bend heading east on Route 706 toward New Milford. The edge of the road gave out, causing the truck to slide down an embankment.

A section of Route 706 is currently closed as crews work to pull the load up the hill. Some trees stopped the truck from sliding all the way down to Route 11 at the bottom of the hill.

According to Susquehanna County EMA, the truck was filled with produced water from natural gas drilling. There was a small fuel leak that was contained. Susquehanna County EMA is in contact with DEP, they say there are no environmental concerns.

The owner of the truck says driver is okay and was taken to the hospital to get checked out.

There is no word when road will reopen.