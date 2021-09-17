Water tankers brought to Nanticoke while crews work to locate main break

NANTICOKE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Crews from PA American Water are searching for a water main break near Luzerne County Community College that is impacting water service in Nanticoke.





According to the fire chief, water issues were noticed around 7:00 a.m. Friday. Since then most of the nearby area is experiencing low or no water pressure.

Nanticoke Elementary School was affected by the issue. Elementary school students were sent to the high school gym until 3:00 p.m. dismissal. Luzerne County Community College is however closed.







The fire chief stated crews had to relocate water tankers from other communities to supplement the firefighting water supply.

A spokesperson for PA American Water says as of 3:30 p.m., crews are still working to locate the problem. Meanwhile, they are bringing in water tankers to the community as a backup water source. The tankers can be located at: