Water Street Bridge in Pittston closed for inspection

PITTSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) Infrastructure remains a hot-button topic and with one local bridge closed for the next two days for inspection, Eyewitness News inspects the condition of many bridges in our area.

A look at PennDOT’s interactive map is harrowing, with many state and local bridges in poor condition.

Eyewitness News Reporter Kevin Hayes will talk to PennDOT about what goes into the inspections and maintenance of these bridges. He’ll also ask at what point does a bridge become too far out of code and need to be shut down?

He’ll also talk with state rep. Mike Carroll, Democratic Chair of the House Transportation Committee, about what is being done to address these conditions.

Does state legislation and one of the country’s highest gas taxes mean this shouldn’t be as big of an issue as it is?