WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Crews were seen searching the Susquehanna River in Wilkes-Barre Sunday afternoon.

Eyewitness News was on the scene of a river search in Wilkes-Barre around 1:15 p.m. Sunday afternoon.

Wilkes-Barre City Police said they assisted the Wilkes-Barre City Fire Department boat team with their search for a man in the river.

Police say they are searching for a man who ran into the river; police have not stated why he ran into the river at this time.

This is a developing story, Eyewitness News will update this article as more information is made available.