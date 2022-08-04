WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania American Water is issuing a warning for dirty, low pressure, or no water during emergency repairs for residents in Wilkes-Barre.

PA American Water states crews are making emergency repairs beginning at 4:30 p.m. in Wilkes-Barre. The reasoning is due to water being redirected through their systems.

Residents in the affected area may experience discolored or cloudy water, low water pressure, or no water.

PA American Water

Officials say repairs are expected to take around 24 hours to be completed.

Pennsylvania American Water notes when water is restored, customers may experience discolored water, if so they recommend running cold water only at the lowest level for about 3 to 5 minutes.