PLAINS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV): Superintendent Brian Costello confirms that a valve within the Solomon/Plains Junior High School had to be replaced today.

There was low pressure yesterday that signaled a problem. Today the water in some parts of the school was shut off.

Some restrooms worked and bottled water was brought in to drink. Costello says the water was turned back on at 10:00am. The water fountains and restrooms are back up.