WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A water main project is anticipated to cause traffic delays in Wilkes-Barre.

Pennsylvania American Water announced Monday to Wilkes-Barre they are planning major roadwork to be done on North Washington Street from East Union Street to East Market Street.

The work is scheduled for Wednesday, September 20, and will happen for about six weeks Monday through Friday from 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., according to the release.

Pennsylvania American Water says the road will be closed to all traffic and drivers are advised to avoid the area.