Water main fixed in Old Forge, boil advisory in place

OLD FORGE, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Crews in Lackawanna County have completed repairs on a water main that broke last week.

According to a release from Susan Turcmanovich from PA American Water, the repairs were completed Tuesday night after crews located the problem. Crews will remain in the area to check water pressure from hydrants.  

Turcmanovich says these checks might cause some water discoloration for customers in the area.

Customers in the 100 block of North Main Street have been placed on a boil advisory.

Bottled water will be available at the Eagle McClure Hose Company on Milwaukee Avenue for anyone experiencing issues. 

