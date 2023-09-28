SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A water main broke early Thursday morning in Scranton, and crews have been working all day to repair it.

We now know that the break on the 16-inch main has been isolated so repairs can begin, but the break has affected homes, schools, and businesses all day.

A water main broke early Thursday morning on Luzerne Street, first causing a two-hour delay for some Scranton schools, then completely closing for the day.

Due to Thursday’s water main break on Luzerne Street, four of our West Scranton schools were left with either low water pressure or no water at all causing us to delay. After receiving more information from our maintenance staff, it became clear that the best choice of action was to cancel school at the four affected locations. We hope that this issue is resolved by tomorrow and our students can return to a normal school day. Scranton School District

The water main break is causing either low water pressure or discoloration throughout the West Scranton area.

While some businesses had to close because they couldn’t operate, a daycare center in the area found a way to adjust to remain open.

“Our cook ordered extra bottles of water, extra hand wipes, but we even have enough bottles of water to do the handwashing and she’ll cook with the bottled water too,” said Donna Wood, Director of the Little People Daycare School.

Wood says they only had discoloration in their water.

“Our other water is a little bit cloudy for the toilets, hardly noticeable, so at this point, it’s okay, if it gets worse like I said parents will get notified and we will close,” Wood added.

Although roads are closed, it won’t stop certain businesses like Meals on Wheels from serving their clients.

“We’re just gonna have the driver park their vehicle and walk just to make sure all of our clients get their meals in a timely manner,” said Executive Director of Meals on Wheels of NEPA Lindsey Skripka.

Skripka also notes that if clients in the area need clean water, they will have it for them.

“If any of our clients ever have an issue with clean drinking water they can always call us and let us know and we have plenty of bottled water we can send them,” Skripka continued.

The break is now isolated and PA American Water anticipates that repairs will be completed later Thursday night, but at this moment, it is unclear exactly what time that will happen.